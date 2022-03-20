DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Coryon Mason tossed in 19 points, Cameron Steele scored 18 and Abilene Christian knocked off Troy 82-70 in the first round of the College Basketball Invitational on Sunday night.
Mahki added 11 points and Reggie Miller scored 10 for the Wildcats (24-10).
Khalyl Waters had 18 points to lead the Trojans (20-12). Desmond Williams added 14 points, while Christyon Eugene scored 13.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.