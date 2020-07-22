Masked while shopping, protesting, cooling off: Images from Wednesday, July 22, 2022
- Courtney Riffkin
After speaking with Umatilla County officials, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown ha…
Sheila Hagar
Umatilla County and two others are being sent back to Phase 1 of the sta…
Sheila Hagar
The Club of Dayton, 528 Cameron St., does a lot with a small staff and b…
Karlene Ponti
SEATTLE — The governing body of high school sports in Washington state h…
Umatilla reports 11th COVID-19 death while Walla Walla County officials suspect community transmission has started
By The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin