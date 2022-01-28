ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 23 points as New Mexico broke its seven-game losing streak, topping San Jose State 86-70 on Friday night.
Mashburn Jr. shot 9 for 12 from the floor. He added six rebounds.
Jaelen House had 18 points, 13 assists and seven rebounds for New Mexico (8-13, 1-7 Mountain West Conference). Jay Allen-Tovar added 18 points. KJ Jenkins had 13 points and seven rebounds.
New Mexico posted a season-high 21 assists.
Shon Robinson had 17 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for the Spartans (7-12, 0-7), who have now lost seven consecutive games. Trey Anderson added 14 points. Omari Moore had 14 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
