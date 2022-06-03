COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Ian Petrutz went 3-for-5 with a home run and five RBIs, Nick Lorusso and Troy Schreffler drove in four apiece and No. 15 overall seed Maryland steamrolled Long Island 23-2 in the College Park Regional on Friday.
Maryland (46-12) advances to play Connecticut on Saturday. Long Island (37-20) will play an elimination game against Wake Forest earlier Saturday.
The Terrapins got all the runs they would need in the bottom of the second. Lorusso had a two-run double, Matt Shaw capped the rally with a two-run homer and two errors by the Sharks led to eight unearned runs in a nine-run inning.
Maryland stretched the lead to 12-0 in the third on Lorusso's RBI double and a two-run double by Schreffler. Luke Shliger's two-run homer ignited a seven-run fourth that was capped by Petrutz's two-run double. Petrutz hit a solo shot in the sixth.
Long Island's runs came on a solo homer by Connor Price in the seventh and a run-scoring double in the ninth by EJ Exposito.
Ryan Ramsey (11-1) struck out 11 in five shutout innings to get the win. He allowed four hits and two walks.
Joshua Loeschorn (11-3) took the loss for the Sharks, yielding nine runs — one earned — on five hits and three walks in 1 2/3 innings.
___
More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.