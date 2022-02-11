FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Two officers and a suspect were shot Friday after police were called to investigate a suspicious man with a gun in an intersection, authorities said.
All three were flown to a hospital in Baltimore, said Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando. He said he was awaiting updates on their conditions and couldn’t immediately say how serious their wounds were.
The shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m. after officers responded to reports of the suspicious man, Lando said.
The chief said there is no ongoing threat to the public. Frederick is located about 49 miles (79 kilometers) west of Baltimore.
