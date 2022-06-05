COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Chris Alleyne hit a two-run home run in the Maryland's six-run eighth inning and the Terrapins beat Wake Forest 10-5 Sunday to avoid elimination at the College Park Regional.
The Terrapins (47-13), the 15th overall seed, play UConn later in the day in the championship round. A loss by the Huskies would force a Monday finale.
Troy Schreffler and Maxwell Costes hit back-to-back groundouts to open the eighth inning before Ian Petrutz walked to spark a two-out rally that gave the Terrapins the lead for good. Bobby Zmarzlak hit a two-run homer to left, Kevin Keister walked on four pitches and then scored on a double by Luke Shliger to make it 5-5. Alleyne followed with a home run to give Maryland its first lead of the game and Schreffler capped the inning with an RBI double down the line in right to make it 9-5.
Petrutz capped the scoring with a lead-off homer in the ninth.
David Falco (7-1) pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings of relief to earn the win.
Pierce Bennett and Brendan Tinsman each hit an RBI double in the bottom of the first to give the Demon Deacons a 2-0 lead. Cortes answered with a two-run home run in the top of the second before Bennett hit a lead-off homer in the fifth and a two-run shot by Brock Wilken in the sixth gave Wake Forest a 5-2 lead.
Keister hit a solo shot in the top of the sixth for Maryland.
