COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland guard Ashley Owusu said Tuesday she's entering the transfer portal.
The 6-foot guard just finished her junior season with the Terrapins, Owusu averaged 14.3 points per game for a Maryland team that reached the Sweet 16. Owusu was Maryland's top scorer as a sophomore.
“I have never started anything that I haven't finished, and finishing was the plan when I decided to come to College Park. My goal was to have a great career here and to win a national championship alongside an amazing team,” Owusu said on social media.
“I could picture my jersey hanging in the rafters at Xfinity Center. Unfortunately, events that have transpired on and off the court this year have led me to make the very difficult but necessary decision to continue my education and basketball career elsewhere.”
Owusu is from Woodbridge, Virginia. She went to high school at Paul VI.
“I want to thank the University of Maryland, my teammates, and Terp Nation for accepting me and supporting me for the past three seasons,” she said. “I ask that you please respect my privacy and pray for me and my family as I place my name in the transfer portal.”
