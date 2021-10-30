MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — RJ Martinez threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns and Kevin Daniels ran for 177 yards and Northern Arizona beat Idaho 38-31 on Saturday.
Martinez's 1-yard touchdown run with 5:17 left proved to be the game winner. The play was set up when Martinez threw a 21-yard completion to Coleman Owen.
The Lumberjacks (4-4, 3-2 Big Sky) sealed the win when Morgan Vest intercepted Idaho's Mike Beaudry with 1:04 left.
After the Vandals (2-6, 1-4) built a 21-17 first-half lead, Harrison Beemiller bolted 50 yards to give the Lumberjacks a three-point edge. They increased the margin to 10 when Martinez threw a 29-yard scoring pass to Owen not even four minutes later. Owen finished with 139 yards receiving on seven catches.
Early in the fourth quarter, Beaudry threw a 5-yard scoring pass to Terez Traynor, and Logan Prescott's 29-yard field goal with 6:46 left tied it at 31.
Beaudry threw for 306 yards but was picked three times. Traynor had 12 catches for 167 yards and a score.
