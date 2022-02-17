FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Will Martinez had a career-high 25 points as Wagner won its seventh consecutive road game, defeating Sacred Heart 76-67 on Thursday night.
Alex Morales added 20 points for the Seahawks. Morales also had seven rebounds. Raekwon Rogers had seven rebounds for Wagner (18-3, 12-1 Northeast Conference).
Tyler Thomas had 19 points for the Pioneers (8-18, 4-9), who have now lost four games in a row. Aaron Clarke added 17 points. Nico Galette had 13 points and seven rebounds.
