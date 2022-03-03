MIAMI (AP) — Alijah Martin posted 13 points as Florida Atlantic routed Florida International 71-51 on Thursday night.
Michael Forrest had 12 points for Florida Atlantic (17-13, 10-7 Conference USA). Bryan Greenlee added 10 points. Vladislav Goldin had nine rebounds.
Clevon Brown had 13 points for the Panthers (15-15, 5-12). Eric Lovett added 11 points. Javaunte Hawkins had six assists.
Denver Jones, whose 13 points per game heading into the matchup ranked second on the Panthers, shot only 18% in the game (2 of 11).
