SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Alijah Martin and Bryan Greenlee scored 16 points apiece as Florida Atlantic defeated UTSA 73-64 on Saturday. Johnell Davis added 15 points for the Owls. Davis also had six rebounds.
Michael Forrest had 12 points for Florida Atlantic (12-9, 5-3 Conference USA).
Jordan Ivy-Curry had 19 points for the Roadrunners (8-14, 1-8). Jacob Germany added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Dhieu Deing had seven rebounds.
