NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Carlos Marshall Jr. had 19 points as Tennessee State got past Tennessee Tech 80-64 on Monday.
Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. added 18 points, Dedric Boyd chipped in 16 and Kassim Nicholson had 12 points for Tennessee State (7-10, 2-3 Ohio Valley Conference).
Keishawn Davidson and Daniel Ramsey each had 14 points for the Golden Eagles (4-12, 1-2). Jr. Clay had 11 points.
