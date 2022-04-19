NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Violence by Marseille fans led to UEFA ordering the French club on Tuesday to close part of its stadium for the Europa Conference League semifinal against Feyenoord.
The punishment, after unrest in the quarterfinals against Greek club PAOK, will also see Marseille fined €80,000 ($86,000) for the lighting of fireworks, throwing of objects and crowd disturbances, and a further €18,000 for blocking public passageways.
A 13,000-capacity stand where some of Marseille's most intense fans sit behind a goal will have to be empty for the semifinal, second leg in France on May 5 against Feyenoord.
The fallout from the quarterfinal first-leg unrest in Europe's new third-tier competition will also see PAOK having to pay Marseille within 30 days for the damage caused by its own supporters earlier this month.
UEFA fined PAOK €50,000 and decided the Greek club will be banned from selling tickets to its fans for an away match in Europe if there is further potential disorder by them in the next two years.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.