Marriott International says it's going to suspend all of its operations in Russia amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
The Bethesda, Maryland-based hotel operator, which has operated in Russia for 25 years, said Friday that it has decided that newly announced U.S., U.K. and EU restrictions will make it impossible for the company to continue to run or franchise hotels in the Russian market.
Marriott previously announced in March that it was closing its corporate office in Moscow and pausing the opening of upcoming hotels and all future hotel development and investment in Russia.
Other companies that have decided to exit the Russian market include McDonald's and Starbucks.
