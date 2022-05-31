DENVER (AP) — The game between the Miami Marlins and the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night was postponed due to rainy weather.
It will be made up Wednesday as part of a traditional doubleheader. The opening game will be at 1:10 p.m. and the second one no more than 45 minutes later.
The Rockies are slated to throw Antonio Senzatela in the first game and Germán Márquez in the second. The Marlins hadn't announced a starter for Tuesday.
Colorado beat the Marlins 7-1 on Monday to open the series. It was a game that included a 496-foot homer from Miami’s Jesús Sánchez in the second inning. The long ball reached the third-deck concourse at Coors Field.
