MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins solidified their bullpen by acquiring left-hander Tanner Scott and right-hander Cole Sulser from the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday night for two minor leaguers, a player to be named later and a draft pick.
Baltimore is getting left-hander Antonio Velez, outfielder Kevin Guerrero and Miami's 2022 Competitive Balance Round B pick in the deal that was announced by both teams.
Sulser, 32, went 5-4 with a 2.70 ERA last season. He struck out 73 in 63 1/3 innings and had eight saves for Baltimore.
The 27-year-old Scott was 5-4 with a 5.17 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 54 innings last season. Entering his sixth season, Scott has a big fastball and enticing stuff, but he also walked 6.17 batters per nine innings last season.
Miami designated right-hander Nick Neidert for assignment and put left-hander Sean Guenther on the 60-day injured list.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.