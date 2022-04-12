NEW YORK (AP) — Reactions to the death of comedian Gilbert Gottfried:
“I am so sad to read about the passing of Gilbert Gottfried. Funny, politically incorrect but a softie on the inside. We met many times; he even pranked me on a plane, replacing my intepreter@655jack (they’re like twins).” — Oscar winning actor Marlee Matlin, on Twitter.
“I shall miss you, my friend, my sometimes foil, my always pain in my side, usually from the belly laughs. The heavens are a great deal louder with you out there now, I’m sure. Keep ’em shaking their heads and smiling, Gilbert.” — “Star Trek” actor and Gottfried roast victim George Takei, on Twitter.
“Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh so hard that day on set, I could barely do my job. A wholly original comic, and an equally kind and humble guy behind the scenes. He will be missed.” — Seth MacFarlane, who posted a scene they did together in “A Million Ways to Die in the West.”
“Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift.” — “Seinfeld” actor Jason Alexander, on Twitter.
“Sad to hear of the passing of the groundbreaking and legendary Gilbert Gottfried. Here was the last time I saw you in Miami. My condolences to the family and friends of this genius comic, artist, and provocateur. Comedy mourns tonight.” — comedian Tom Green.
“The funniest person I've ever known." — actor-writer Matt Oswalt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.