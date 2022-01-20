Captain Mark Giordano on Thursday praised the Kraken's rare victory earlier in the week as being “as close to a full 60 (minutes) as we’ve had in a long time” and insisted that must continue.
The inability of the Kraken to maintain a consistent effort over three periods has been a season-long discussion point, particularly during the nine-game losing streak snapped by Monday’s shootout victory over Chicago. But Giordano said before Thursday’s clash against the San Jose Sharks at Climate Pledge Arena that the team isn’t far from making full-game efforts a reality.
“I think we’ve had a lot of good 50s and 55s, to be honest, where we’ve found a way to lose in the last 10 minutes, the last five minutes some nights — which is very frustrating for us as players,” Giordano said. “But what I liked about the other night was, we were down, we tied the game in the third, and I thought from the moment we tied the game we pushed even harder.”
Giordano felt the Chicago game was one of the Kraken’s best from a forechecking perspective. Kraken forward Joonas Donskoi agreed that the lead forward needs to set the tone by separating opposing defenders from the puck and keep doing so throughout the game.
“For our group, that should be every night,” Donskoi said. “That should be our strength, the forecheck.”
He added: “We did it pretty good the last game, but it doesn’t matter if you’re not going to do it again.”
The Kraken got off to a poor start Thursday, surrendering a goal to Tomas Hertl off a turnover just 38 seconds into the contest.
Kraken coach Dave Hakstol has long stressed the need for consistent 60-minute efforts. And he saw it through Monday’s game and the five-minute overtime that followed, something that hasn’t typically been the case.
“The completion of the 60 minutes has not been where we want it to be,” Hakstol said. “There are pieces that we know we need to improve in terms of who we are and what we’re doing every night. So we’re making progress. But let’s be blunt: We’re not happy where we’re at with wins and losses — with the results.
“But in terms of the building process, we’re making progress, no question.”
Geekie makes return
Kraken center Morgan Geekie removed his no-contact red jersey and was out in a regular white one for Thursday’s morning skate. It was Geekie’s first regular practice time since suffering an arm injury and missing the past four games.
Hakstol had Geekie in the lineup Thursday, centering a line featuring left wing Karson Kuhlman — acquired from Boston off waivers this week — and Donskoi. Alexander True was sent back to the taxi squad to free up a roster spot. Though Geekie had scored only three goals this season — and just two in 37 games since opening night — Hakstol said the team has missed what he does to generate offense as a two-way centerman.
“What gives him success is having that puck,” Hakstol said. “To get the puck, he’s got to be ready physically to get into some of those battles and grind it out and come up with some of those 50-50 pucks in hard areas.”
Hakstol said the team as a whole could stand to work harder and be more physical as it chases down loose pucks.
“There’s got to be more sandpaper to it,” he said.
Donato steps up
Ryan Donato is the latest Kraken forward to step up the past few games, with Jaden Schwartz out several more weeks following hand surgery. Donato scored the tying goal Monday and added another in the shootout round after logging an assist last week against St. Louis.
Schwartz makes his living getting to the front of the net to finish off tap-in and rebound goals, much as Donato has done throughout this season. Marcus Johansson is another Kraken forward that’s stepped up around the net in Schwartz’s absence, tallying two goals and two assists in four previous games before Monday.
On Monday, Donato delivered his career-high ninth goal of the season, converting his own rebound against Marc-Andre Fleury of the Blackhawks on a 2-on-1 break.
“It’s definitely something I like to style my game after,” Donato said. “Just being a guy that’s in the paint and trying to get rebounds and create second opportunities.”
Donato is only eight points behind his career high of 23 with Minnesota three seasons ago. His emergence as more of a goal-scoring threat this season has also partly come from his willingness to evolve as a player, shaking off the negative moments from a much-traveled career that’s included stops in San Jose, Boston and Minnesota.
“I’ve been a guy that’s had experiences in hockey,” Donato said. “And I think if you let those negative experiences — or when coaches try to critique you — if you let it get to you, it’s going to eat you alive. But I think if you take all the advice … I’ve been lucky enough to understand that and lucky that the coaches give me feedback, and that I can evolve and work with them.”
Notes
- Donato’s rate of scoring in shootouts was 47.1% entering Thursday, second on the team to Donskoi’s 56.3%.
- Defenseman Jamie Oleksiak was a scratch Thursday as he works his way back from a non-COVID illness this week.
- Kraken forward Calle Jarnkrok — who earlier missed nine games due to COVID-19 and an injury — has three goals and four assists his past eight contests, his best stretch of the season. His next goal will be the 100th of his career.
