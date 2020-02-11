PEORA, Ariz. -- If it were 2012, the image of Carlos Gonzalez in a Mariners uniform would've been met with joy and anticipation.
Then again, if it were 2012, Gonzalez wouldn't be signing a minor league contract with an invite to spring training and trying to make a team that's headed for a losing season.
On Tuesday afternoon, Major League Baseball sources confirmed that the Mariners and the one-time All-Star outfielder for the Rockies were in agreement on a contract, pending physical.
Per sources, the deal is a split deal, meaning that if the 34-year-old Gonzalez were to make the MLB team, he'd earn $750,000 with performances bonuses.
Given the Mariners' direction as a team and focus on playing young players this season, Gonzalez seems like a longshot candidate to make the opening day roster. However, the offseason sports hernia and subsequent surgery for right fielder Mitch Haniger and the inexperienced group of outfielders on the Mariners' 40-man roster does give Gonzalez a chance as a temporary stopgap until Haniger is healthy.
As of now, the projected Mariners outfield would be Mallex Smith in center field with some combination of prospects Kyle Lewis, Jake Fraley and Braden Bishop sharing time in the corner spots.