TORONTO — As if a lackluster showing at the plate leading to being shutout for the sixth time this season could get worse, the demoralizing sight of shortstop J.P. Crawford limping off the field and going directly into the clubhouse after running gingerly to first base in the ninth inning somehow made a 3-0 loss to the Blue Jays worse.
The expected pitchers’ duel between Logan Gilbert and Jose Berrios didn’t disappoint. But the pitcher with the more dominant stuff didn’t win.
With two outs and the bases loaded in the second inning, Gilbert watched as Steven Souza Jr. got a late read on a soft fly ball to right field off the bat of George Springer, failing to make a diving catch. The ball bounced away and turned into bases clearing triple.
It was all the runs the Blue Jays would need as three pitchers combined to shut out Seattle.
Berrios tossed seven shutout innings, allowing six hits with two walks and four strikeouts. He actually pitched into the eighth inning, walking Mike Ford and allowing a single to pinch-hitter Abraham Toro that ended his outing.
Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo called on veteran right-hander David Phelps to clean up the small mess. Phelps retired Cal Raleigh on a dribbler of a ground ball off the end of the bat, struck out Adam Frazier looking and got Ty France to line out to right.
With a lively fastball that touched 99 mph and full usage of his secondary pitches, Gilbert delivered another solid outing, pitching seven innings and allowing three runs on six hits with two walks and nine strikeouts.
