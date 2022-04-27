ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Mariners pitcher Marco Gonzales left Wednesday's game against the Rays after being struck by a line drive.
He never had a chance to catch or even get out of the way of the baseball that rocketed back at him. A line drive off the bat of right-handed hitting Harold Ramirez, that according to MLB Statcast had an exit velocity of 109 mph, struck Gonzales near the top of his left hand/bottom of the wrist area in the bottom of the first inning. It was his 11th pitch of the game.
Gonzales dropped immediately to the ground in pain.
The Mariners later announced that Gonzales exited the game with a left wrist contusion and were awaiting the results of X-rays.
Head athletic trainer Kyle Torgerson and manager Scott Servais immediately went to the mound to check on Gonzales when he didn't get up. After a conversation and a few tests, Gonzales exited the game with Torgerson. He was replaced by right-hander Yohan Ramirez.
This story will be updated.
