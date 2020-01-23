The Mariners have lost their best player to injury 2½ weeks before spring training.
At Thursday's pre-spring training luncheon, general manager Jerry Dipoto announced that All-Star outfielder Mitch Haniger won't be ready for opening day March 26.
Dipoto received a phone call Monday evening that Haniger suffered a setback injury to his abdominal core while working out in the Bay Area. The early prognosis is that Haniger will need surgery and will be out 6-8 weeks.
The injury stems from the surgery to repair a ruptured testicle that ended Haniger's 2019 season.
Last season, Haniger slashed .220/.314/.463 (batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage) with 15 home runs and 32 RBI in 63 games. In 2018, he made the All-Star Game and ended the year slashing .285/.366/.493 with 26 home runs and 93 RBI in 157 games.
