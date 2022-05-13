NEW YORK — Jarred Kelenic won't face the team that drafted him and traded him to the Mariners.
Kelenic was optioned to Class AAA Tacoma before Friday's series opener vs. the New York Mets at Citi Field as the Mariners made a total of eight roster moves.
- Sergio Romo, RHP, reinstated from 10-day injured list.
- Steven Souza Jr. (No. 21), OF, selected from Triple-A Tacoma.
- Mike Ford (No. 70), INF, reports to club.
- Adrian Sampson, RHP, claimed off waivers from Chicago-NL.
- Danny Young, LHP, optioned to Triple-A Tacoma.
- Stuart Fairchild, OF, optioned to Triple-A Tacoma and designated for assignment.
- Yohan Ramirez, RHP, designated for assignment.
Jerry Dipoto, the Mariners president of baseball operations, said Thursday on his weekly radio show that roster moves were coming.
Kelenic, 22, appeared in 30 games with the Mariners this season, batting .140 (12 for 86) with two doubles, a triple, three home runs, 10 RBI, four stolen bases and nine walks.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.