After a cold winter and an MLB lockout that lasted 99 days, baseball is coming back — and with it, the optimism and hope of a new season coupled with occasional Seattle April sun breaks.
With Thursday’s agreement on a new five-year collective bargaining agreement, we can finally turn our attention away from contentious talks at the bargaining table and focus instead on the 2022 Mariners.
With just over $70 million of salary committed so far, the M’s have money to spend and potential deals to make. And with spring training games set to begin as soon as next week, a full offseason’s worth of deals will have to be squeezed into a week.
As Mariners beat reporter Ryan Divish points out, it’s GM Jerry Dipoto’s time.
When we left off, the Mariners had just signed reigning Cy Young winner Robbie Ray and added utility infielder Adam Frazier to kick off the offseason in November. But Seattle has since been linked to other big names still on the market, including Kris Bryant, Trevor Story and Seiya Suzuki.
The M’s knocked on the door of the postseason last season. Will they make the moves to push them over the top in what should be a frenzied week of action? Follow the latest news and rumors here.
Buckle up.
