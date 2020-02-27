White Sox 6, Mariners 5 at Camelback Ranch, Glendale, Arizona
Notable
With the squad split in half, the Mariners didn't have a major league arm to bring into the ninth inning to protect a 5-4 lead. Right-hander Jake Haberer, who spent time with High-A Modesto and Double-A Arkansas last season, was asked to shut the door and couldn't. After issuing a lead-off walk, Haberer came back to retire the next two batters. But he allowed a single and a walk to load the bases before giving up a walk-off, two-run single to Luis Gonzalez to end the game.
Facing a White Sox lineup heavy on regulars, Seattle got a solid start from LJay Newsome, who pitched two shutout innings.
Cal Raleigh hit a two-run homer and Donovan Walton added a RBI triple in the loss.
Player of the game
Jake Fraley is healthy and hitting. The Mariners outfielder drove in a pair of runs with a sacrifice fly and a solo homer off right-hander Tayron Guerrero. The deep shot over the wall in right field came on a 101 mph fastball from Guerrero.
https://twitter.com/Mariners/status/1233143843840618497
Quotable
"Huge homers. For Fraley, to turn around 101 is pretty impressive and Cal Raleigh with the two-run homer as well." — bench coach Jared Sandberg.
On tap
The Mariners will travel Salt River Fields on Friday to face the Arizona Diamondbacks. Left-hander Yusei Kikuchi will make his second start of the spring for Seattle. Also scheduled to pitch are right-handers Zach Grotz, Wyatt Mills and Joey Gerber and lefties Nestor Cortes and Ian McKinney. Arizona will start lefty Alex Young. First pitch is set for 12:10 p.m. Pacific. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN-710.
Video highlights
Box score
02.27.20 Box Score (at CWS) by Ryan Divish on Scribd