BALTIMORE — When the Mariners starting lineup for Tuesday’s series opener vs. the Orioles was released about four hours before first pitch at Camden Yards, Kyle Lewis was noticeably absent from it.
After being scratched from the starting lineup on Sunday at T-Mobile Park and unavailable to even pinch hit, Lewis being out for a second straight game led to immediate speculation that his troublesome right knee, which has had at least three surgeries and has cost him parts of four different seasons, had flared up again.
But the knee, which will always be an issue moving forward, wasn’t the reason he was out of the lineup. It stems from a wayward slider from Jose Urquidy that hit him in the fifth inning of Saturday night’s win over the Astros.
“The ball hit him in the shoulder and then kind of ricocheted and hit him in the head,” manager Scott Servais said.
Lewis remained in the game after getting hit, going first to third on Taylor Trammell’s double to right field and later scoring on Ty France’s single up the middle. But he was pinch hit for with Dylan Moore in the eighth inning.
Lewis felt some effects of getting hit on Sunday morning and was scratched from the lineup. He’s still wasn’t feeling great after an off day on Monday.
“We’ll have to see where he’s at,” Servais said. “Does he need to go on the concussion-protocol injured list or not? It’s kind of what we're deciding right now.”
The concussion injured list is a seven-day minimum. The Mariners can retroactive the start of the seven-day minimum for three days.
“We’ll probably make a clear decision on whether he will be on the IL or not, tomorrow,” Servais said. “But that's why he's not in the lineup.”
Servais didn’t expect that he could use Lewis, who didn’t participate in any on-field workouts before the game, as a pinch-hitter.
“It’s doubtful that he will be available tonight,” Servais said. “So that's where we're at. It's unfortunate for him. He is swinging the bat so well and I think everybody agrees our lineup is so different when he's in there. Getting him going and hitting the ball like he was, it's disheartening not having him available, but we'll see how he feels going forward.”
Lewis and Servais texted back and forth in the morning to see if he was feeling well enough to play.
“I was hoping that he would feel better coming in today,” Servais said. “But he doesn't feel great. So we had to pull him out of the lineup and reevaluate where we take it from there. I don't want to go into details on it too much. But he doesn't feel right so we’ve got to take the right precautions.”
Kelenic heating up with Tacoma
After struggling in his first few games with Class AAA Tacoma following his demotion on May 13, Jarred Kelenic is starting to put up big numbers with the Rainiers. In his first four games with the Rainiers, Kelenic was 3 for 18 with a homer, a walk and 10 strikeouts. But a 3 for 5 game with a pair of doubles on May 22 got him going. Over his last seven games, he has a .464/.516/.857 slash line with 13 hits in 31 plate appearances, including three doubles, a triple, two homers, eight RBI, three walks and seven strikeouts.
While it can be easy to put up video game numbers in the hitter friendly Pacific Coast League, Servais said the reports from the Tacoma staff are encouraging.
"The reports are very good and they kind of line up with what you're seeing with the numbers," he said. "He's had a couple of really nice games and it seems like he's on a good roll. The thing with Jarred is everybody gets excited and 'OK, he's had a good couple games, let's bring him right back.' But the next time he comes back to the big leagues, he's not going anywhere. He's going to be here for a while. I want to make sure of that."
Servais is looking for sustained success beyond numbers. The Mariners want to see that he's maintaining a solid approach at the plate, particularly with two strikes, cutting down on his swings and misses and strikeouts and handling stretches of failure without panicking or abandoning what has made him successful.
"Let's make sure he's in a really good spot when he does eventually come back," Servais said. "Eventually he'll be back and be a big part of our team going forward. But we want to continue seeing him have those good nights down there and his confidence grows and he builds upon that. Hopefully, we look up and he's back with us soon, but no timetable."
Notes
Veteran outfielder Justin Upton, who was signed to a contract on May 22, is close to joining Class AAA Tacoma in preparation of joining the Mariners active roster.
Upton, 34, hadn't played for a team since being released by the Angels during spring training. Servais said that there is no set amount of games or plate appearances for Upton once he gets to Tacoma. He will let them know when he's ready.
Servais said that when Upton is added to the active roster, he will play right field on a near everyday basis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.