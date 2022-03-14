PEORIA, Ariz. -- The hours spent trying to transact since the offseason restarted finally culminated for Jerry Dipoto on Monday afternoon as the Mariners entered the fray.
Dipoto completed a monster trade with the Reds, acquiring outfielder Jesse Winker and third baseman Eugenio Suarez in exchange for right-handed pitcher Justin Dunn, outfielder Jake Fraley, left-handed pitching prospect Brandon Williamson, who is rated as the No. 5 prospect in the organization by Baseball America and a player to be named later.
As part of the deal, the Mariners will take on Suarez's $35 million owed in salary.
Winker was an All-Star for the Reds in 2021, posting a .305/.394/.556 slash line with 32 doubles, a triple, 24 homers and 71 RBI in 110 games.
This story will be updated.
