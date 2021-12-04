MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Dre Marin had 19 points as Southern Utah defeated Idaho 81-75 on Saturday. Tevian Jones added 17 points for the Thunderbirds, while Maizen Fausett chipped in 15. Fausett also had 10 rebounds.
Harrison Butler had nine points and seven rebounds for Southern Utah (5-3, 2-0 Big Sky Conference), which earned its fourth straight win.
Mikey Dixon had 27 points for the Vandals (1-7, 0-1), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Trevante Anderson added 12 points and eight rebounds. Rashad Smith had 10 points and eight rebounds. Ethan Kilgore also scored 10.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.