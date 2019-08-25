As he did a year ago, Marco Gonzales kept the throngs of Canadian fans that had once again overtaken T-Mobile Park to see the Blue Jays quiet and he set a career high for wins along the way.
Gonzales delivered a strong outing to lead the Mariners to a 3-1 victory and a series win over Toronto.
The lefty pitched seven innings, allowing just one run on three hits with two walks and five strikeouts. In his last six starts at T-Mobile Park, Gonzales is 5-0 with a 2.14 ERA, allowing 10 earned runs in 42 innings pitched with 37 strikeouts and six walks.
More importantly Gonzales fought back from a miserable stretch of outings that started on May 1 and carried into the first week of June. The Mariners lost all seven of his starts in that span, and he went 0-6, posting a 7.79 ERA. The season’s low point came on June 2 when he allowed 10 earned on nine hits in 4 2/3 innings against the Angels at T-Mobile.
He vowed to change some things in his approach and mentality and since then, he’s gone 9-4 in his last 14 starts, posting a 3.53 ERA with 20 walks and 72 strikeouts.
Gonzales was crisp early, using the Blue Jays swing-happy aggressiveness against them. He worked the first five innings scoreless, allowing just one runner to get into scoring position and that was because of his own throwing error on a pickoff move to first base.
Working with a 2-0 lead after the fourth inning, Gonzales’ only run allowed came in the sixth inning when a leadoff double to Bo Bichette turned into a two-out run on Rowdy Tellez’s soft single through the infield shift.
Gonzales came back for a 1-2-3 seventh inning and wanted a chance for eight. But with his pitch count at 99, manager Scott Servais went to the bullpen.
Right-hander Sam Tuivailala, who has been outstanding since his return from the injured list, found trouble, issuing a two-out walk and giving up a double to Vlad Guerrero Jr. But with the go-ahead run at the late, he got Tellez to hit a soft fly ball to left that Dylan Moore made difficult running grab on to end the inning.
The Mariners gave Gonzales minimal run support.
Making his first start since May 5 due to shoulder inflammation and a stint on the 60-day injured list, veteran right-hander Clay Bucholz retired the first eight batters he faced. But Moore, the Mariners’ No. 9 hitter notched Seattle’s first hit and run of the game with one swing, sending a solo homer over the wall in left for a 1-0 lead. It was Moore’s sixth homer of the season.
The Mariners pushed their lead to 2-0 in the fourth inning when Kyle Seager came up with yet another big hit. Seager launched a double into the gap in right-center, scoring J.P. Crawford from first base. It was his 30th run driven in his last 29 games and 21st extra base hit.