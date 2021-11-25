MADRID (AP) — Former NBA player Marc Gasol will play for the club he founded in the second division of Spanish basketball, he announced Thursday.
The 36-year-old Gasol said he will play until the end of the season before deciding whether to retire.
Gasol is the owner and president of Girona, which he founded in 2014.
Gasol played last season with the Los Angeles Lakers after spending most of his NBA career with the Memphis Grizzlies.
He played in his last Olympics with Spain at the Tokyo Games.
His brother, Pau Gasol, last month retired from basketball after a successful career in the NBA and with Spain.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.