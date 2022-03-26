TORONTO (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs signed forward Nicholas Abruzzese to a two-year, entry-level contract Saturday.
The former Harvard captain and U.S. Olympian was a fourth-round pick in 2019. The average annual value of the contract is $850,000.
The 22-year-old Abruzzese had nine goals and 24 assists in 28 games this season for Harvard. He had a goal and three assists in four games in the Beijing Olympics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.