ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Chris Manon had a season-high 22 points as Cornell stretched its home winning streak to eight games, narrowly defeating Princeton 88-83 on Friday night.
Dean Noll had 14 points for Cornell (12-6, 4-3 Ivy League). Sarju Patel added 13 points and six rebounds. Kobe Dickson had 13 points.
Tosan Evbuomwan tied a career high with 27 points plus seven rebounds and five steals for the Tigers (15-5, 5-2). Ethan Wright added 26 points and eight rebounds. Jaelin Llewellyn had 10 points.
The Big Red leveled the season series against the Tigers. Princeton defeated Cornell 72-70 on Jan. 8.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.