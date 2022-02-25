MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Charles Manning Jr. posted 17 points as South Alabama got past Texas-Arlington 62-52 on Friday night.
Javon Franklin had 11 points for South Alabama (19-10, 9-7 Sun Belt Conference). Diante Smith added nine rebounds.
David Azore had 22 points for the Mavericks (11-17, 7-10). Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu tied a career high with six blocks plus seven rebounds.
The Jaguars evened the season series against the Mavericks. Texas-Arlington defeated South Alabama 89-87 on Dec. 30.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.