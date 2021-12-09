A man was shot in the abdomen near Second Avenue and Cherry Street around 8 a.m. Thursday, according to a Seattle Police Department online blotter post.
Police responded after receiving reports that a man was shot and gave him first aid before Seattle Fire Department medics arrived, according to the post. Medics took the injured man to Harborview Medical Center.
Fire and police did not immediately provide information about the severity of the man's injuries.
The shooting victim did not give police any information regarding the shooting and declined to participate in the investigation, according to the blotter post.
Officers found about 10 grams of methamphetamine and reviewed surveillance footage from businesses in the area.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.