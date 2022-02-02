A man was shot and wounded early Wednesday in the 700 block of Third Avenue in downtown Seattle, according to police.
Officers responded to the scene, police said shortly before 6:30 a.m.
The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center.
Bus service on Third between Columbia and Cherry streets was briefly interrupted, according to King County Metro. Regular operations resumed around 6:40 a.m.
No additional information was immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.