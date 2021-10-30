Seattle homicide detectives are investigating after a man with a gunshot wound was found dead early Saturday in the Magnolia neighborhood.

A woman flagged down police at 3:34 a.m. near West Bertona Street and Gilman Avenue West, saying she found a man, unresponsive, on the ground in a parking lot nearby.

Medics responded and found the man had been shot. They pronounced him dead.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

