Seattle homicide detectives are investigating after a man with a gunshot wound was found dead early Saturday in the Magnolia neighborhood.
A woman flagged down police at 3:34 a.m. near West Bertona Street and Gilman Avenue West, saying she found a man, unresponsive, on the ground in a parking lot nearby.
Medics responded and found the man had been shot. They pronounced him dead.
Detectives ask anyone with information to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.
