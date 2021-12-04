A man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition late Friday after being shot near Kobe Terrace park in the Chinatown-International District, according to Seattle police.
At 11:18 p.m., police responded to Sixth Avenue South and South Washington Street for reports of a shooting. Officers found the wounded man, 38, shot in the stomach.
Detectives with the Seattle Police Department's Gun Violence Reduction Unit talked with witnesses who gave varying accounts of the circumstances surrounding the shooting, according to police.
The shooting occurred as Seattle has experienced a flurry of gun violence. Just after midnight Wednesday through early Friday, police say, there were six apparently unrelated shootings in the city that left three people injured.
Just before that, on late Wednesday night, a man was critically wounded in a drive-by shooting in the 7500 block of 40th Avenue South, according to police.
Meanwhile, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Friday that one of two teenagers shot outside Southcenter mall in Tukwila last week has died,
