A man was shot in the parking lot of a Safeway store in Shoreline on Wednesday night, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.
Police received reports of the shooting at Northeast 175th Street and Northeast 15th Avenue around 7:30 p.m., according to the office. Police are searching for two people believed to be involved.
The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center, but his condition was not immediately known, according to the sheriff's office.
No other information was immediately available.
