Seattle police shot and wounded a man Wednesday afternoon during a domestic-violence call in the Mount Baker neighborhood.
Officers initially responded in the area of 37th Avenue South and South Dakota Street around 3 p.m. for a domestic-violence call, according to a Seattle police tweet. The call involved a man with a firearm in a nearby park, the tweet said.
At about 2:15 p.m., police received a call of shots fired at Rainier Playfield, with a woman reporting that a man she was in a relationship with had fired a gunshot at her and then fled with their infant daughter.
Officers arrived and immediately began to look for the man. Police located the man and fired at him, wounding him. The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center, but the extent of his injuries were not immediately known.
The mother and her daughter were not injured, police said. No officers were injured.