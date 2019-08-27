A man was found dead in what appeared to be a homeless camp that caught fire in Renton on Tuesday, according to police.
A Renton police officer reported seeing smoke in the 1900 block of Oakesdale Avenue Southwest about 5 p.m. Firefighters from the Renton Regional Fire Authority put out the fire and found the body, according to a tweet from the police department.
The cause of the fire is unknown and is being investigated, according to police.
https://twitter.com/RentonpdWA/status/1166517543411957762