REDMOND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say police and firefighters called to a fire in a Redmond duplex found a man's body inside the residence.
KTVZ-TV reports police and firefighters were dispatched around 3:20 p.m. Thursday on a report of a house on fire, Redmond police Lt. Curtis Chambers said.
Chambers says police confirmed a deceased adult male was inside the home.
The man's identity hasn't been released.
Chambers says the cause of the fire is not yet known.
Information from: KTVZ-TV, http://www.ktvz.com/