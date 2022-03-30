A man was rescued early Wednesday after he was reportedly pinned by a rail car in a utility tunnel in the Ballard neighborhood, according to the Seattle Fire Department.
Crews extricated the man from the tunnel near the 5300 block of 24th Avenue Northwest shortly before 5:30 a.m., Seattle fire said. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.
No other information was immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.