SAN ANGELO, Texas (AP) — A man fatally shot himself after shooting and injuring his girlfriend Friday at the West Texas beef processing plant where they both worked, police said.
San Angelo police said officers responded to the shooting at Lone Star Beef Processors at about 8:30 a.m. The 57-year-old man and 49-year-old woman were both taken to a hospital, where he died and she was in stable condition, police said.
Police said the man and woman had been dating.
After they got into an argument at their workplace, the man produced a firearm and shot the woman near her left shoulder, police said. Police said the man then shot himself.
San Angelo is about 260 miles (418 kilometers) southwest of Dallas.
