Seattle homicide detectives are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting that left a 24-year-old man dead at 43rd Avenue South and South Othello Street.
Officers responded at 4:12 p.m. after receiving a report of a collision and found a man with more than one gunshot wound, said Detective Valerie Carson.
Seattle Fire Department medics provided aid, but the man died at the scene, said Kristin Tinsley, SFD public information officer.
Police ask anyone with information to call the violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.