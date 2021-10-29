Renton police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man at a small shopping center Friday night.
The man was possibly involved in a dispute shortly before he was shot around 7 p.m. in the 4300 block of Northeast Fourth Street, a Renton police spokesperson said on Twitter. The man died about 50 minutes later.
The shooter apparently fled the scene in a vehicle before police arrived. A photo posted by police on Twitter showed crime scene tape strung up in the parking lot outside a Safeway.
