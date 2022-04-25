A 51-year-old man was seriously injured after a man stabbed him multiple times in an altercation early Monday evening at Third Avenue and Yesler Way, according to the Seattle Police Department.
Police received a call about the incident at 6:21 p.m., according to a SPD blotter post. Responding officers provided aid to the victim until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived.
The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition, Seattle police said.
Officers recovered the knife at the scene and arrested the 38-year-old suspect a block away, according to the blotter post.
The suspect will be booked into the King County Jail for first-degree assault.
No other information was immediately available.
