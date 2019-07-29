A man was taken into custody Monday afternoon after a nearly hour-long standoff with police in Burien led to evacuations at nearby businesses, according to the King County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff's deputies began evacuating fast-food restaurants and businesses in the 15800 block of First Avenue South around 3:45 p.m. after shots were reportedly fired from a vehicle.
Sheriff's spokeswoman Sgt. Christine Elias said a suspect refused to surrender to police but was taken into custody without incident around 4:30 p.m. Deputies began letting people out from lockdown at nearby businesses shortly after.
Elias said she had not hear reports of injuries.
The Normandy Park Police Department and sheriff's office will continue to investigate the reported shooting. A reported carjacking may also be related, Elias said.
