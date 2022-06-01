LARGO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities on Wednesday identified a man who died after investigators believe he waded into a lake inhabited by alligators to find Frisbees and other flying discs to sell.
Largo police said Sean Thomas McGuinness, 47, was found Tuesday morning at the Taylor Park lake by someone walking a dog. Although the exact cause of death is unknown, police said it was clear that McGuinness “suffered injuries related to alligators in the lake.”
Authorities said McGuinness was known to frequent Taylor Park, home to a disc golf course adjacent to the lake. That was where McGuinness would find Frisbees and other discs that he could resell.
It's not clear if McGuinness was killed by an alligator or if one of the reptiles found him after he died. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said two alligators were trapped — one 10 feet (3 meters) long, the other eight feet (2.4 meters) — but necropsies did not implicate either in McGuinness' death.
“Efforts are underway to monitor for additional alligators in the area,” the commission said in an email.
The wildlife commission says there have been no fatal alligator attacks in Florida since 2019, although people and animals have been bitten on occasion. Signs at the Taylor Park lake warn about alligators and that people should not swim there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.