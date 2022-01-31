KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) — A Klamath Falls man who was found guilty of sexual abuse against a child has been sentenced to more than 40 years in prison.
Henry Alog Antonio, 55, was sentenced earlier this month by Judge Alycia Kersey, The Herald and News reported.
A jury previously found Antonio guilty on four counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and four counts of first-degree sex abuse.
A secret indictment filed with the Klamath County Circuit Court showed Antonio touched the victim — who at the time was younger than 12 — in a sexual manner on or between May 2016 and May 2018.
The Oregon Department of Corrections calculates Antonio’s earliest possible release date to be Nov. 20, 2062. Antonio would then be required to register as a sex offender and would be on probation for the remainder of his post-prison life.
