Seattle police are investigating after a 34-year-old man was found dead in the Chinatown International District early Friday morning.
Patrol officers saw the man's body on the ground at the entrance to Kobe Terrace Park on South Washington Street at 2:25 a.m, police said.
Officers began first aid and discovered the victim had been shot, police said.
Seattle Fire Department medics respondedand attempted lifesaving measures, police said, but the man was declared dead at the scene.
Members of SPD’s crime scene investigation unit and homicide detectives responded to collect evidence and process the scene.
Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.